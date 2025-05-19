Senator Abbo Urges Urgent Action as Boko Haram Attacks Surge in Adamawa

In an open letter addressed to Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Former Senator Ishaku Abbo has raised serious concerns over a spike in Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists attacks in parts of Adamawa State.

The letter, dated May 18, 2025, highlights renewed violence in Madagali, Hong, and Garkida Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Senator Abbo revealed that Hong LGA alone has suffered 11 separate attacks since January, resulting in over 73 deaths.

Representing Adamawa North, Senator Abbo expressed concern that these attacks are becoming too frequent and risk being seen as routine incidents buried in official reports.

“The killing of our citizens is not normal and should not be treated as such,” Abbo wrote, citing Section 14.2B of the Nigerian Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of citizens is the government’s primary responsibility.

He condemned the most recent attack, which occurred on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Gaya Ward of Hong LGA. Sixteen people were killed, including a supporter of NSA Ribadu and a well-known PDP loyalist who had supported Governor Fintiri’s campaigns.

Abbo extended his condolences to the grieving families, emphasizing that security should not be politicized. “Security is not politics, and politics is not security,” he said.

The senator explained that his letter comes from genuine concern, not political ambition. He reminded the recipients of his previous role as Ribadu’s Personal Assistant for 30 months and said his loyalty to truth and the people of Adamawa comes first.

Despite facing criticism in the past for speaking out on security issues, particularly in Madagali LGA, Abbo said he remains committed to his duty as a senator to speak the truth, even when it is unpopular.

He blasted the current approach to combating insurgency in Adamawa, calling it ineffective. As a solution, he proposed setting up a Forward Operating Base (FOB) near the Borno State border close to Sambisa Forest.

He also recommended clearing large areas of land, digging trenches, using surveillance drones and cameras, and launching a joint military operation to stop the attacks.

Senator Abbo urged Governor Fintiri to support necessary infrastructure, and NSA Ribadu to provide the framework and security personnel to make these efforts successful.