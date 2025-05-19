Turkish League: Osimhen and Galatasaray Win Title.

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray have won the Turkish League after their victory over Kayserispor on Sunday.

This comes just days after the Lions lifted the Turkish Cup.

What Happened?

Gala beat Kayserispor 3-0 which is the same scoreline they used in defeating Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup. In the 34th game of the season, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for his side in the 26th minute.

Two minutes later, Barış Alper Yılmaz added the second for the Lions, giving them a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Upon returning for the second half, Kayserispor maintained their composure, avoiding further goals.

Unfortunately, the mid-table team conceded again just a minute before the final whistle, helping Galatasaray cruise to a title triumph.

Gala, finishing on 89 points with two games left in the season, means Fenerbahçe can’t catch up even if they win both remaining matches and Galatasaray loses. The Turkish giants have now won their 25th title in history, the most by any Turkish side.