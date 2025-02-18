Benny Blanco Opens Up About His Deep Love and Fears in His Relationship with Selena Gomez

American record producer Benny Blanco is head over heels for his fiancée, Selena Gomez, but even with all the love between them, he admits to having one big fear what if she wakes up one day and changes her mind about him?

In a heartfelt interview for Interview Magazine, where he appeared alongside Selena, the 36-year-old opened up about just how much she means to him.

Blanco didn’t hold back in expressing his deep admiration for the singer, saying he “worships the ground she walks on.” According to him, their relationship is built on pure love, without ego or competition.

Describing his feelings, he confessed, “Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy. I just smile all day.”

However, despite their strong bond, he admitted that he sometimes worries she might wake up one day and decide she no longer wants to be with him, saying, “I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, ‘What? No.’”

Blanco and Gomez, who got engaged in December 2024, have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples.

Their relationship initially surprised many fans, but over time, they have proven their love is the real deal. While Blanco’s confession reveals his vulnerability, it also highlights just how deeply he loves and cherishes Selena.

For now, their love story continues to blossom, and fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. Do you think Benny Blanco has anything to worry about, or is their love stronger than his fears? Let’s hear your thoughts!