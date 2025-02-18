Anambra Catholic Diocese Vows to Investigate Alleged Assault of Teacher by School Proprietor’s Priest

The Catholic Diocese of Awka on Monday issued a statement, vowing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a viral video on social media involving a priest under the diocese, Reverend Father Jude Muokwe, working at St Gabriel’s Catholic School, Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Council Area of Anambra State and a teacher, Mrs Maureen Ikeorah.

Reverend Father Muokwe, who is the manager of the School in Ifitedunu, has been accused of assaulting Mrs. Ikeorah, a 50-year-old widow, over a salary deduction dispute.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 12, 2025, during school hours.

Mrs. Ikeorah, who hails from Umuanugwo village in Ifitedunu and has been teaching at the School, allegedly confronted Fr. Muokwe regarding unauthorized deductions from teachers’ salaries.

She alleged that Fr. Muokwe had subjected her to physical assault in her classroom, in full view of her students and colleagues.

It was also alleged that the priest used a cane to flog Mrs. Ikeorah, leaving visible scars on her body, as shown in the viral video.

Mrs. Ikeorah has since called upon the people of Anambra State and Nigeria to intervene and ensure justice is served, as she expressed deep trauma from the incident and emphasized the need to protect teachers’ rights and dignity.

However, five days later, the Catholic Diocese of Awka responded and expressed regret over the incident, which it described as unfortunate.

A statement by Rev Father Dr Charles Ndubuisi, the diocese’s Chancellor, insisted that the Diocese upholds integrity of character and respect for all and cannot condone any misconduct in any of its schools.

“We promise to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the extent of violation of the ethical standard established by the Diocese for all Diocesan Schools, and apply immediate disciplinary actions,” the statement said.