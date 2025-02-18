10 Simple Ways to Maximise Data and Cut Costs in Nigeria

Nigerians are feeling the pinch of rising data prices, which have made staying connected more expensive.

Internet access has become crucial for work, education, and communication, but with the increase in tariffs, many are struggling.

For example, the 15GB weekly plan, once priced at N2,000, now costs N6,000.

The hike follows a 50% tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in January.

MTN, Airtel has already started implementing the new prices, while other telecoms like Glo and 9mobile have yet to announce their adjustments.

The rise in prices also extends to larger plans.

The 1.5GB monthly plan has increased from N1,000 to N1,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500. The 1.5 terabyte 90-day plan, once priced at N150,000, now costs N240,000.

While the NCC justified the hike by citing rising operational costs, many Nigerians are upset, with some even threatening legal action.

The House of Representatives has called for the suspension of the hike, as the country faces inflation and economic hardship.

Despite these challenges, there are several ways Nigerians can save on data usage. Here are 10 tips to help you stretch your data:

1. Turn Off Background Data: Prevent apps from using data when you’re not using them by adjusting your settings.

2. Use Data-Saving Browsers: Browsers like Opera Mini can save up to 90% of your data.

3. Download Instead of Streaming: Download videos and music when you have WiFi access to save data.

4. Use Offline Features: Google Maps, Netflix, and Spotify all offer offline modes to cut data use.

5. Set Data Usage Limits: Monitor and control your data consumption by setting limits on your device.

6. Disable Auto-Updates: Set apps to update only on WiFi to avoid data wastage.

7. Connect to WiFi: Use WiFi whenever possible, but ensure it’s secure.

8. Reduce Streaming Quality: Lower video quality on streaming platforms to save data.

9. Uninstall Data-Heavy Apps: Identify and remove apps that use too much data.

10. Control Media Downloads on Messaging Apps: Turn off auto-download for photos, videos, and audio.