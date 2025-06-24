BBNaija Reunion: I Broke Up with Chinwe- Zion

The no loose guard reunion we have been waiting for is here!

The Big Brother Naija season 9 reunion premiered last night and as usual there is always some tea to spill, some drama, and a little bit of gbas gbos.

Last night episode had two ex lovers going at each other. Sadly their relationship is over but the argument was who ended it first.

Zion claimed he ended the relationship because they had different goals in life, their purpose don’t align anymore and he felt it was best to part ways.

“I broke up with Chinwe because I felt were different we move differently and our purpose don’t align that’s how it played out”

Chinwe on the other hand was not having it, she was not going to allow Zion spill the team on their relationship and not defend her self at least.

“I will not sit here and watch Zion lie on me You could have owned the narrative, my love. What do you mean you broke up with me?”

Chinwe went further to spill more tea about how the relationship played out, she accused Zion of being very nonchalant and was not emotionally and financially available for her during the relationship. She revealed that she was paying for dinner and was also borrowing him money

To be very specific she narrated instances where Zion will go clubbing all night and she had called and asked him to spend some time with her but he slept at his friends instead.

Another incident that broke the camels back for her was when she borrowed him money and three days after he ghosted her, according to Chinwe she knew at that point that she had to let it go.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DLQjEdnszU_/?igsh= c2hsaHNjMGxraXo2

Chinwe also alleged that his family and friends didn’t like her after the show because she revealed on the show that she sponsored him.

There is more to come on this, the reunion started on a good note with drama

