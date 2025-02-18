Bauchi State Assembly to Investigate N1 Billion Child Nutrition Expenditure

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has initiated a thorough investigation into the expenditure of over N1 billion allocated for child nutrition programs in the state.

This decision comes in response to growing concerns over the rising cases of malnutrition among children, despite the substantial financial investment made to address the issue.

The probe was announced on Tuesday during a two-day advocacy and sensitization meeting, where lawmakers expressed their disappointment over the lack of visible improvement in child nutrition levels.

The legislators noted that nearly 100% of the funds allocated for the program in previous years had been disbursed, yet malnutrition rates have continued to increase.

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, described the situation as alarming and unacceptable.

He directed the House Committee on Food and Nutrition to conduct a detailed investigation to identify possible mismanagement, inefficiencies, or other factors hindering the success of the child nutrition initiatives.

The Assembly’s intervention aims to ensure accountability in the use of public funds and find sustainable solutions to the growing malnutrition crisis affecting children in Bauchi State.

Lawmakers have emphasized the need for urgent action to prevent further deterioration of child health and well-being in the region.