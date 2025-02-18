Mary Magdalene : De First Class Woman

I got this brief from a classmate. He inboxed me and wanted me to do a story on it. According to him, he needed something exciting and thrilling off from my two days back to back on the two most sensitive issues of his faith( Baptism and the Blessed Virgin Mary) He didn’t want to overprocess the concerns I raised, I guess he wanted to play the ostrich, hiding the head while the main body is pretty exposed for public glare,

After reading through the lines of the story, I got overly interested, poised to celebrate this young woman who, out of diligence, perseverance, hard work and a single purpose of mind, achieved such an enviable feat.

First class isn’t a mean feat for those who have no distractions. They strive and labour to get there. One imagines what it was for this Mary Magdalene, a wife, a mother etc pulling the trigger and aiming at this bull’s eye with accuracy, precision, with valour and diligence of one with an aristocratic blood

For years, she was multi-tasking with the speed and daring disposition of a “Gazango de warthog,” managing both husband and kids, placing without missing in the rightful position the pieces of her domestic puzzles, never for once found wanting.

The saying, though a cliche that what a man can do a woman can, even do much more took flesh in the activities of Mary Magdalen De First Class Mother. For four years, sleep wasn’t a pleasure, one can count the number of times she slept before 1 am. She would as a retinue, help do her kid’s assignments, fix breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family, put the kids to sleep attend to her husband to satisfaction, get down to her books, go to work and still wake up before 4.am to continue the circle

She has for years mastered her priority, sieved the distractions and retain only those things that would add meaning and value to her life.

My decision to celebrate her was fired by the desire to let other women out there know and appreciate the resillence, the doggerdnesss, the diligence etc in every woman when activated, can make the whole world stand in great awe for them.

Women are not the weaker sex, the story of Mary Magdalene De first class woman resonates with the stuff and texture of my wife, who has shown the deep strenght in a woman, powerful enough to pull mountains.

I celebrate her feat, placing her on a pedestal of excellence where she belongs for the world to give her that beautiful flowers she earned so deservingly. I celebrate the beauty of womanhood in her, I celebrate all women of value, virtues, valour, power, strength and discipline through her which my wife also mirrors.

Nigerian women are epitome of excellence, they can handle stuff, galvanize, strategize, and bring things to fruition. Women like Mary Magdalene embody all that.

Kudos! Keep this flag flying. You are that woman with brain, beauty and character.

You are that woman with no elastic limits, pushing beyond boundaries until success is achieved. You are that woman with a positive mind set, seeing success even in failure. You are a woman of many parts though unassuming and self effacing.

As I celebrate you, Mary Magdalene De First Class Woman, I celebrate my wife too, she embodies all that and all the striving and thriving women out there, flying with pride and honor the amazing pride of womanhood. Womanhood isn’t a burden giver. Womanhood brings many positives to the table beyond the other room’s mastery.

Congratulations Mary Magdalene. First class fits you!

Jarlathuche@gmail.com