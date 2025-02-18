Delta Plane Crash: How 80 Survived in Toronto Without an Explosion

On Monday. a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis slid off the runway while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, flipping upside down before coming to a halt.

All 80 people on board, including 76 passengers and four crew members, miraculously survived, though 18 sustained injuries.

How Did the Crash Happen?

Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was attempting to land at 2:15 p.m. ET (19:15 GMT) when it lost control on the runway. The aircraft, a 16-year-old Bombardier CRJ900LR, skidded on its side before flipping over and coming to rest upside down.

Initial reports suggested wind gusts of up to 64 km/h (40 mph), though Todd Aitken, Toronto Pearson’s Fire Chief, later stated, “The runway was dry, and there was no crosswind.” However, Toronto has experienced severe weather delays due to heavy snowfall in recent days.

Survivors’ Accounts

Passengers described a chaotic scene inside the aircraft. “We skidded on our side, then flipped over on our back,” said John Nelson, a passenger who spoke to CNN. “There was a big fireball out the left side of the plane.”

Ashley Zook, another passenger, filmed herself moments after escaping, saying, “I was just in a plane crash. Oh my God.”

Emergency responders arrived within minutes, spraying foam over visible flames. Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, credited first responders for their swift action. “It was a textbook response that undoubtedly saved lives,” she said during an evening press briefing.

Survivors’ Condition

Eighteen passengers were taken to hospitals, with three suffering serious injuries: a child, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 40s. The Ontario Air Ambulance Service, Ornge, confirmed their conditions were stable.

What Was the Cause?

The exact cause remains under investigation. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has launched an inquiry, working alongside the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Investigators are examining flight data, runway conditions, and the possibility of mechanical failure.

Why Didn’t the Plane Explode?

Despite the fireball spotted by passengers, the aircraft did not explode, likely due to the quick intervention of fire crews. Aviation expert Richard Gagnon told CBC News, “Fuel leaks are common in high-impact crashes, but the emergency teams contained the fire before it could spread to the fuselage.”

Official Statements & Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft was operated by Delta’s regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air. Delta said they were “cooperating fully with investigators and assisting passengers.”

The airport temporarily suspended flights but resumed operations at 5 p.m. local time, though two runways remain closed for investigation.

Other Recent U.S. Crashes

The Toronto crash is the fourth major aviation incident in North America in the past month. The deadliest occurred in January when an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ-700 collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., killing all 67 people on board. Investigators believe a miscommunication between air traffic control and the helicopter crew played a role.

Meanwhile, aviation safety concerns have intensified after the Trump administration laid off hundreds of FAA safety workers, a move critics say could affect oversight. The Guardian reported that the layoffs included air traffic control technicians responsible for maintaining critical infrastructure.

What’s Next?

As the investigation into the Delta crash continues, passengers like James Turner remain in limbo. “We were just about to board when they evacuated customs,” he told BBC News. “Now we’re stuck in Toronto for days.”

With aviation safety under scrutiny, authorities are expected to release further details on the cause of the crash in the coming weeks.