Bauchi Polytechnic to Resume Academic Activities August 25

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has announced that the institution will reopen for academic activities on Monday, August 25, 2025.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Thursday, signed by Mrs. V. Okpalse Oikeh on behalf of the Registrar, the decision was reached during an emergency Academic Board meeting held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

The statement noted that all normal academic activities will resume on the reopening date, and students are expected to return to campus in line with the approved academic calendar.

The management expressed optimism for a smooth continuation of academic programmes and urged all members of the Polytechnic community to comply with the schedule.