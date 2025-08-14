spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 14, 2025 - 2:54 PM

Bauchi Polytechnic to Resume Academic Activities August 25

Education
— By: Hassan Haruna

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi to Resume Academic Activities on August 25
Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has announced that the institution will reopen for academic activities on Monday, August 25, 2025.
In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Thursday, signed by Mrs. V. Okpalse Oikeh on behalf of the Registrar, the decision was reached during an emergency Academic Board meeting held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.
The statement noted that all normal academic activities will resume on the reopening date, and students are expected to return to campus in line with the approved academic calendar.
The management expressed optimism for a smooth continuation of academic programmes and urged all members of the Polytechnic community to comply with the schedule.
Previous article
Commit to Civic Space Protection, Free Acha Now- Southeast Rights Groups tell Ebonyi Govt
Next article
Nigeria Has No Reason To Be Poor – Tinubu
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Months earlier than intended, the Federal Inland Revenue Service...

Chelsea Squad to Gift Club World Cup Bonus Share to Honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea's players are set to make a genuine gesture...

Nigerian Breweries, MTN, and Nestlé set to Begin Dividend Payouts in 2026

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Some of Nigeria's biggest and most reliable dividend-paying companies...

BREAKING: DSS Arrests Notorious Bandit Leader Mamuda in Kwara

TNC Reporter TNC Reporter -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Abubakar...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth

Business 0
Months earlier than intended, the Federal Inland Revenue Service...

Chelsea Squad to Gift Club World Cup Bonus Share to Honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Sports 0
Chelsea's players are set to make a genuine gesture...

Nigerian Breweries, MTN, and Nestlé set to Begin Dividend Payouts in 2026

Business 0
Some of Nigeria's biggest and most reliable dividend-paying companies...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join