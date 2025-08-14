Nigeria Has No Reason To Be Poor – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to harness the nation’s resources for economic growth, reaffirming support for MSMEs.

Represented by VP Kashim Shettima at the 8th MSME Clinic in Calabar, Tinubu highlighted Cross River’s fertile land as key to the federal plan to plant 100 million oil palm trees.

“The Federal Government intends to plant 100 million oil palm trees, more than any other state. Cross River has an advantage,” he stated.

He commended the state’s new digital hub for giving MSMEs affordable internet, equipment, and space to innovate.

On his part, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu said over 3,500 entrepreneurs have been trained, while the Bank of Industry disclosed N260 million has been disbursed to MSMEs in the state.