Struggling Lagos Residents To Continue Receiving Financial Aids -Abiodun 

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing relief to the Lagos residents through the Sanwo-Olu Listen Financial Assistance Programme.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative & Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen while guesting on “Ojutaye,” an Indigenous magazine programme on Radio Lagos 107.5fm.

Dr. Afolabi said that Mr. Governor has continually launched programmes and policies aimed at easing the burdens of residents struggling to meet their basic needs such as house rents, school fees for their children, supporting those with health challenges, and aiding entrepreneurs.

He further said that despite the increasing surge of immigrants entering Lagos and the pressure on the infrastructure in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to work tirelessly to put smiles on the faces of the Lagos residents, especially during these tough times when the nation’s economy is going through some major reforms.

“We understand the challenges the residents face, and we are here to assist them that is why we continue to give out financial assistance to struggling Lagos residents. The programme is about empowerment and ensuring that every resident has access to the resources they need to thrive in Lagos”, he added.

Focusing on other activities of the Office, the Special Adviser noted that in addition to assisting with financial support, the Office also embarked on Sensitisation and Advocacy programmes across all Senatorial Districts in Lagos State to inform the people about government programmes and policies to ensure the residents are well informed and are fully engaged in civic matters.

In his words, “We are also leveraging the Citizens Gate App, a platform that promotes an inclusive society. This digital platform allows residents of Lagos to report issues which are later resolved by the relevant authorities, we have a team of resolvers available to address concerns efficiently and effectively.”

Explaining the relationship of the Office with other Ministry, Department and Agencies, Dr. Afolabi said that the Office has been partnering with Agencies such as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Voter Education across the state in a bid to sensitise the electorates about the upcoming elections into the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the State. Educating them on their right to vote, reduces voters’ apathy as well as explains the process of obtaining their permanent voter’s card.

He advised Lagos residents to take advantage of the programmes and policies of the State Government, as they are designed to enhance the quality of life for the residents, create more opportunities for economic growth and social empowerment.