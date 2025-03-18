WhatsApp to Limit Broadcast Messages for Users and Businesses

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a limit on the number of broadcast messages that both individual users and businesses can send.

This change aims to reduce the amount of spam on the platform.

The company will begin testing these limits in the coming weeks, with one example being a cap of 30 broadcast messages per month for individual users.

During the trial phase, these limits will vary, but users can still use features like Status updates or channels to send messages to larger groups.

In addition, WhatsApp is planning similar restrictions for business accounts.

Until now, WhatsApp Business accounts had the freedom to send unlimited broadcast messages.

However, this will soon change, with a paid version of the service being introduced.

This version will come with additional tools, including the ability for businesses to schedule customized messages.

Businesses will be given 250 free custom messages during the pilot period before they will have to pay for extra messages, though the exact pricing is not yet clear.

These changes are part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to limit spam and ensure that users do not feel overwhelmed by too many messages.

To help manage this, WhatsApp has previously introduced features like the “unsubscribe” option, allowing users to avoid receiving specific business messages without blocking accounts.

WhatsApp Business has become an important revenue source for its parent company, Meta.

The company plans to continue offering free features such as a business profile and catalog but will charge businesses for certain types of messages, especially those related to marketing or services.

The new broadcast message limitations for businesses will mark one of the first paid features for those who do not use WhatsApp’s API solution, creating an additional stream of income for Meta.