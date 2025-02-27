Banditry: El-Rufai Makes Fresh Revelations, Fingers Gov Sani, NSA

Former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu of alleged moves that empower bandits.

An X user identified as @realYusufTukur had shared a report of a kidnapping incident in Kaudna State where over 30 persons were kidnapped.

In the post, the X user lamented that the report “will not trend, since @elrufai, the man they’ve sworn to hate, is not the Governor. Meanwhile, NSA @NuhuRibadu is busy playing politics with security”.

Meanwhile, Yusuf was reacting particularly to a recent incident where the daredevil criminal elements raided a community located in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to reports, Wakilin Fulani of Janjala, Alhaji Atah Adamu Wakili, a nursing mother and 37 other residents of the community were abducted during the unprovoked attack.

Sharing Yusuf’s post, El-rufai claimed that the kidnappers “will be paid to release them early, and then the NSA will hand the victims over to the state government in colorful ceremony. Propaganda trumps sensible governance.”

The former FCT Minister emphasized that such moves empower the bandits financially, resulting in the purchase of more sophisticated weapons.

“The terrorists, thus further financially empowered, will purchase even more sophisticated weapons and abduct even more people in Kaduna and elsewhere, that is the new ‘modus operandi’ of the geniuses in charge of our state these days”, he added.