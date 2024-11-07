Baltasar-hook- Up In The Neighbourhood!

It isn’t new. Why the hullabaloo? It baffles me. Nothing strange, nothing creepy. Many brotherhood have been in it, maybe not in this phenomenal manner, except if one wants to be shockingly dishonest.

Many offices play host to the Baltasar-hook- up games. Churches are no exceptions. The mastery and the speed of a Warthog, seen in the Equatorian Baltasar may not be the insignia of what we experience here in Nigeria. But they are all the same hook-ups

Go to many offices, Baltasar-hook-up is the game many live off on. Their cash cow, especially in this strangulating, twisting economy of Mr T-Pains. Many sisterhood that shine and glow are living off from the generous Man-hood of Baltasarian Mafias. They are right in your neighbourhood.

If only there was a detecting device to detect those who are either into Baltasar- hook-ups or patronise them, many mouths criticising the Equatorian guy would probably be as guilty as him.

Life is not balanced at all. Many are asking for a small percentage of what nature generously endowed the Equatorian Baltasar, all to no avail. The struggle to live up to the demands of their matrimonial duties, drinking all sorts still their engines keep on experiencing hard start, smoking or their top cylinder gasget gets burnt with overheating and sometimes with leakage of oil.

Life oftentimes seems not to be fair enough. What many cry daily, resources spent looking for is what one man has in excess.

What has caused the collapse of many marriages is what the Equatorian brother has in quantum, untiringly distributing as their need arises.

Baltasar isn’t a Gaybriel, good news if you ask me. He isn’t into Agaygay. What about those brotherhoods with the Warthog speed and strength of a Baltasar channelling it to their fellow brotherhood? Double tragedy if you ask me.

See beyond the trending videos of Baltasar and his 400 phenomenal exploits to a bigger picture of how the society has gone into a descending slope of depravity, decadence and immoral rascality.

What is new about the trending Baltasar hook-up? If you asked me, nothing! He was just unlucky his leaked.

Many of our politicians, top-notch business moguls, etc have similar tapes in their cupboards.

Where do you think our oil money goes to? Let there be a forensic test of all past, present political office holders, majority of them may be as phenomenal as Baltasar.

The sisterhood is the benefiting hood here. When Kanayo Kanayo asked why the sisterhood in Nollywood do not beg as much as their brotherhood do when in serious health challenge, what exactly do you think he was insinuating?

When some University Professors demand sex to give grades what do you think it is? When some Governors organise pool nude parties with university undergraduates ladies what do you think it is? When some of these new generational churches organise all nude worship sessions what exactly do you think is going on?

Baltasar-hook-up is the bellwether in Nigeria. Some contracts can only be gotten through the agency of Baltasar-hook -up. What of employment? 60% of our sisterhood who shine and glow with the dazzling of gold and the fragrance of a rose flower are Baltasar hookups beneficiaries. Know this to know the limit of your envy of what you think they have and flounce.

Though I do not approve of such inappropriate behaviour of Baltasar Engonga. However, I neither judge him nor make fun of him. Until I slide into his shoes and feel his pains, step into his path and stroll down it, be in his emotional and fantasy mood and feel how compelling it feels, I will at best pray for him to be strong. Only he knows what and how it feels being in the space of millions of people in such a suggestively compromising way. I pray he manages this unprecedented publicity and stardom without being depressive.

Dr. Jarlath Uche can be reached via OparaJarlathuche@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...