Australia Moves to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16, Citing Mental Health Concerns

Australia’s government has revealed plans to introduce legislation banning children under 16 from using social media platforms, citing growing concerns over mental health risks and online safety.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the proposed laws as “world-leading” and directly responding to the harm social media is causing Australian children.

In a statement on November 7, Albanese stated, “This one is for the mums and dads… They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back.” The new legislation, set to be tabled in Parliament on November 18, would impose an age limit of 16 for accessing platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

While the law would not apply to children already using social media, it would hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance with the age restriction. Social media companies would be required to show they are taking “reasonable steps” to prevent access by underage users. However, there would be no penalties for users or parents. Instead, the eSafety Commissioner, Australia’s online regulator, would oversee enforcement.

The legislation is expected to come into effect 12 months after it passes and will be reviewed after implementation.

Albanese stressed that the government was taking action due to the power social media platforms wield, noting, “These tech companies are incredibly powerful. These apps have algorithms that drive people towards certain behavior.”

However, the proposed ban has sparked a divided response from experts and advocacy groups. While many agree on the risks social media poses to children’s mental health, some argue that banning access outright may not be the most effective solution.

Antigone Davis, head of safety at Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), acknowledged the age limit but pointed to the need for a broader discussion on protecting young users. “What’s missing is a deeper discussion on how we implement protections. Otherwise, we risk making ourselves feel better, like we have taken action, but teens and parents will not find themselves in a better place,” Davis said.

Some child rights groups, such as the Australian Child Rights Taskforce, have called the ban “too blunt an instrument.”

In an open letter signed by over 100 academics and 20 civil society organizations in October, the group argued for imposing safety standards on social media platforms rather than an outright ban.

The proposal has also faced opposition from mental health experts. Jackie Hallan, a director at the youth mental health service ReachOut, expressed concern that the ban could push young people to use social media in secret, reducing the likelihood that they would seek help when needed. “We’re uncomfortable with the ban. We think young people are likely to circumvent a ban, and our concern is that it really drives the behavior underground,” Hallan stated.

On the other hand, grassroots campaigns have strongly backed the government’s move. The 36Months initiative, which has gathered over 125,000 signatures, argues that children are not mentally prepared to navigate social networks safely. The group claims that excessive social media use is contributing to a surge in mental illness among young people, particularly in the critical years of brain development.

Faith Gordon, an Associate Professor of Law at Australian National University, expressed concerns about the ban’s practical enforcement, stating that it could create tensions within families and lead to unintended consequences.

Despite the backlash, Albanese remained firm in his stance. “I don’t know about you, but I get things popping up on my system that I don’t want to see. Let alone a vulnerable 14-year-old,” he said.

The legislation will be closely scrutinized as it moves through Parliament, and its success or failure may set a precedent for other nations grappling with similar issues related to young people’s online activities.

