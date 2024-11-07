You: A Definition Of Your Present And Future And Not Your Past

Everyone, at some point in their lives, experiences hurt and pain; this is a certain and natural part of life. These feelings may come subtly or more intensely and can arise from friends, family, or those we deeply trust and value. Regardless of the source, if not properly managed, pain and hurt can reshape us, diverting our focus from our true identity to an image of who we think we are. It can lead us away from our real selves, causing us to become a version of ourselves that we were not meant to be.

Mistakes are inevitable, and at various points in our lives, we make errors that leave us with scars—reminders of our past that we might prefer to forget. These scars can hinder our ability to recover and often draw our attention back to who we used to be, rather than allowing us to move forward. Many people live in their pasts instead of embracing their current reality, permitting their history to weigh them down and obscure their true identity. Their past becomes a barrier that obstructs their progress.

Yes, you have experienced hurt, and yes, you have made mistakes. However, allowing these experiences to haunt you and hold you back will only hinder your growth. Instead, view them as lessons meant to guide you to the next level. Your mistakes contribute to your life experiences, which shape your uniqueness. Learning from these experiences helps to define you, but they do not have to dictate who you are.

It is crucial to recognize that your liberation comes from living according to your true identity rather than through the lens of your past. While your past can act as an obstacle, it was never intended to stop you. Instead, try to see yourself from the perspective of your future, embracing the person your Creator designed you to be.

Once you step away from the past, it is important not to keep glancing back to see if it is following you. This habit can paralyze you and slow your journey through life. Individuals who have made a significant impact in the world, despite their pasts, all share one trait: they look forward and remain focused on their goals.

Therefore, embrace the new you. View yourself through the lens of your future, accept your past as a stepping stone, learn from your mistakes, look forward and remain focused on the goal.

