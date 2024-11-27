Australia To Ban Social Media For Under 16 Children 

Australia’s government is advancing legislation that could restrict social media access for individuals under the age of 16, with hefty fines for companies failing to comply.

The bill passed the lower house of parliament and is expected to face further debate in the Senate.

Under the proposed law, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat would need to take significant steps to prevent underage users from creating accounts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, ahead of an upcoming election, has strongly supported the move, emphasizing the potential dangers of social media, including peer pressure, anxiety, and online predators.

However, critics argued that enforcing such a ban may prove difficult, as age verification systems can easily be bypassed.

Some companies, including WhatsApp and YouTube, have sought exemptions, claiming that the restrictions could impact educational or recreational use for teenagers.

Experts also warned that the policy could have unintended effects, such as pushing minors into unregulated online spaces. Others advocate for improved digital literacy programs as a more sustainable solution.

The bill’s passage signals a growing global interest in restricting children’s access to social media, with other countries, including Spain and China, exploring similar measures.