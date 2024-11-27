Beyoncé Tops Billboard’s List of 21st Century Pop Icons

Beyoncé has officially claimed the crown as the greatest popstar of the 21st century, according to Billboard.

Hot on her heels, Taylor Swift claimed the second spot, while Rihanna, the Barbadian billionaire and music mogul, landed in third place. Canadian rap sensation Drake and the ever-daring Lady Gaga rounded out the top five.

The list also features pop royalty Britney Spears, trailblazer Kanye West, heartthrob Justin Bieber, powerhouse Ariana Grande, and the soulful British star Adele, completing the prestigious top 10.

Beyoncé’s achievements speak volumes about her influence. She holds the record for being the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 nods and is also the most-awarded, boasting an impressive 32 wins.

It’s safe to say Queen Bey continues to reign supreme in the world of music!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...