WHO Africa Regional Director Faustine Ndugulile Dies at 55

Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, who was recently appointed to serve as the Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa, has tragically passed away at the age of 55.

The news of his sudden death was confirmed on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Ndugulile, born in 1969, was a respected Tanzanian politician and a leading expert in public health.

Earlier this year, he was nominated to succeed Dr. Matshidiso Moeti as WHO Africa’s Regional Director after Moeti completed two terms in the role.

His nomination was approved by African member states at the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, in August 2024.

The appointment was scheduled to be officially confirmed in February 2025 at the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva.

Throughout his career, Ndugulile had made significant contributions to public health in Tanzania and across Africa.

His expertise and leadership were widely recognized, and his upcoming tenure at the WHO was expected to bring valuable insights to the organization.

The sudden loss of Ndugulile has drawn heartfelt tributes from leaders in Africa and within the WHO. Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, expressed his shock and sadness, offering condolences to Ndugulile’s family, friends, and the people of Tanzania.

Other WHO officials, including Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, also paid tribute to the late director-elect, describing his passing as an immense loss for the organization and the continent.

Tanzania’s President, Samia Hassan, also mourned Ndugulile’s passing, sharing her condolences with the nation.

The WHO’s representative in Nigeria, Dr. Mulombo Kazadi, expressed grief over the untimely loss, acknowledging the impact Ndugulile had on the African health community.