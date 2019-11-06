Aubameyang is Arsenal’s new captain

Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been named new skipper for English Premier League side, Arsenal; the club website confirmed late Tuesday.

The forward will be taking over the title from fellow teammate, Granit Xhaka, who was stripped off the captaincy following an incident with Arsenal fans weeks back.

Speaking to the press, manager Unai Emery said the club had four captains of which the first was Aubameyang. “We have now Aubameyang, Hector, Lacazette and Ozil – they are the four captains, and first is now Aubameyang.”

The player recently celebrated being the fastest to score 50 goals for the North London side. He joined Arsenal in 2018 for a then club record transfer fee of 56 million pounds according to reports.

He has 40 league goals so far. 22 of which won him joint top goal scorer last season along with Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. He has nine and a goal in Europa and Emirates Cup respectively.