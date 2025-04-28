Atiku’s Plans to Grab Power in 2027 Threat to Nigeria -Danjuma

The Democratic Front (TDF) has raised concerns over moves by some opposition figures to form a coalition aimed at shifting the Presidency back to the North in 2027, describing it as a danger to the nation’s unity.

The group also commended governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for refusing to align themselves with the proposed coalition.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Malam Danjuma Muhammad, TDF expressed satisfaction that a growing number of political actors had recognised that the emerging alliance poses a threat to Nigeria’s collective interest.

“It is important to reiterate that The Democratic Front recognises the right of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to pursue his political ambition within the ambit of the constitution.

“But we also believe that personal ambition must not be advanced at the expense of national stability.

“The former Vice President should be guided to know that, as a northerner, his ambition for the presidency in 2027, constitutes an affront to the existing understanding for rotational presidency,” said TDF.

The group further argued that the principle of rotating the presidency remains vital for fostering unity and political stability in the country.

“It is on this basis that we consider his decision to form a coalition aimed at actualising his presidential ambition, deliberate political mischief to fuel discontent and foster disaffection among Nigerians as we inch towards the 2027 general elections.

“More worrisome is the fact that Atiku’s coalition does not seek to address any of the economic, social, and security challenges that currently confront Northern Nigeria nation but is strictly aimed at seeking power for self-actualisation,” said TDF.

TDF applauded PDP members, particularly the governors, for standing firm and rejecting the move.

The group said the praise was in recognition of their commitment to safeguarding peace and preventing any attempt to sow political divisions among citizens.

It further urged the party leaders to continue resisting any coalition that could undermine the principle of rotating the presidency between the North and South.