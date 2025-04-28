Edo Government Declares War on Killers of Realtor, Joel Isibor

The Edo State Government has directed security operatives to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the death of Mr. Joel Isibor, a prominent realtor and entrepreneur based in Benin City.

Isibor, aged 42, who owned an estate development company and a boutique, was reportedly gunned down at close range by unidentified assailants who stormed his business premises two Fridays ago.

Mr. Dennis Idahosa, the state’s Deputy Governor, gave the directive on Sunday during a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

According to a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, Idahosa denounced the killing, describing it as a grievous loss to the entire state.

He labelled the attack as “a senseless and cowardly act” and cautioned criminal elements against disturbing the peace of Edo State.

“The murder of a vibrant and promising young man like Mr Isibor is deeply saddening. Gov. Monday Okpebholo has directed that no stone should be left unturned in fishing out the perpetrators.

“We will synergise with security agencies for a high-scale investigation and ensure those responsible face the full wrath of the law,” the deputy governor said.

Idahosa further assured that the administration would not condone any form of violence or disruption of law and order.

“We will deal decisively with criminals and their collaborators through the instrumentality of the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

In an emotional reaction, Mrs. Isibor, widow of the slain businessman, thanked the government for their support during the family’s time of mourning.

She recounted the circumstances surrounding her husband’s tragic death, calling it “a heinous crime against humanity.”

She revealed that her husband was ambushed while closing his store for the day.

According to her, the gunmen shot him without provocation and left without taking anything, suggesting that the act was a planned assassination.

“I am devastated. He was the breadwinner of our family. I appeal to the state government and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the killers to justice,” she appealed.