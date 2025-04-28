Sokoto Households Reject Polio Vaccination

Four families in Gwiwa Tungar Dole, Wamakko Local Government Area, Sokoto State, have refused to allow their children to receive the oral polio vaccine during the ongoing house-to-house immunization campaign.

The families, including those of Alhaji Buban Illela Mai Engine and Bashir Muhammad from Gwiwa Gurgawo, stated that they are currently undergoing other medical treatments, which led to their decision.

A community leader, Magajin Lugga Alhaji Yusuf Umar Lagaza, disagreed with the reasons given, calling them unconvincing.

He assured that the vaccination team would return to the households to try again and encourage the families to allow their children to receive the vaccine.

The immunisation effort, which is supported by the Sokoto State government, UNICEF, and other partners, aims to achieve full vaccination coverage, particularly in areas with low compliance rates.

Lagaza mentioned that the campaign has made good progress, with many people in communities like Gwiwa Bela and Gwiwa Tungar Dole participating.

Teams are currently working in areas such as Gwiwa Gurgawo and Gwiwa Garkar Lagaza, and he urged residents to continue their support.

He also encouraged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and to visit health centres for other essential services.

The vaccination campaign is set to run from April 26 to April 29.