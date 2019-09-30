Atiku Advocates Free Press as Nigeria marks 59th Year Independence

The former vice president and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made a clarion call for press freedom in Nigeria.

In his message to commemorate the independent anniversary with Nigerians, Atiku stated that the condition of the press is now terrible as journalist can no longer say the truth for fear of not being arrested and prosecuted.

He claimed that all is not well with the country because Judges are persecuted for carrying out constitutional guaranteed fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizens, and also as Nigeria is now rated the world Headquarters for extreme poverty and out of school children

Atiku noted that the current situation where human right activist are been jailed shows that the time for rhetoric is gone and concrete step towards progress should be aided.

In same vein, Atiku after eulogizing the CEO of AirPeace airline for repatriating Nigerians back from South Africa at his own cost, calls for understanding, belief, prayers, and work for betterment of Nigeria as no one in Nigeria no matter the position held should be greater and bigger than the Law of the land.