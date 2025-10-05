spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 5, 2025 - 8:35 AM

Atiku Abubakar Blast Tinubu’s Visit to Plateau, Calls It a “Political Funeral”

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Atiku Abubakar Blast Tinubu’s Visit to Plateau, Calls It a “Political Funeral”
Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has Condemn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State, describing it as a “political funeral” rather than an act of leadership or compassion.
President Tinubu was in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday to attend the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Atiku faulted the timing and purpose of the visit, accusing the President of prioritizing politics over the suffering of Nigerians facing widespread insecurity.
“While several parts of the country are battling severe insecurity and thousands of innocent lives have been lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has never deemed it necessary to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with grieving citizens,” Atiku said.
He added that instead of visiting areas affected by banditry, terrorism, and communal violence, the President chose to attend a political gathering disguised as a funeral.
Atiku’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters of both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP exchanging accusations over the President’s visit.
Political observers say the criticism highlights the ongoing rivalry between Atiku and Tinubu, who remain two of Nigeria’s most influential political figures ahead of future elections.
Previous article
Russia’s Rosatom Readies to Offer Africa Floating Nuclear Technology
Next article
Headline, Byline And Dateline As Journalistic Battle lines
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Sokoto residents ask federal government to allow them bear arms after repeated bandit attacks

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Residents of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State...

Sunday Reflections: Do Not Give Up

Rev Dr. Vitalis Anaehobi Rev Dr. Vitalis Anaehobi -
Sunday Reflections   27th Sunday of Year C   Do not give up!   ✠...

Of Toilets, Expensive Shit, and Nigerian Classism

Prince Charles Dickson PhD Prince Charles Dickson PhD -
A puppy thinks: “These people feed me, love me,...

Osun LGs: ‘Yes/No’ and the ‘Sit-at-home’ conundrum

Abiodun Komolafe Abiodun Komolafe -
The political developments in Osun State provide a case...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Sokoto residents ask federal government to allow them bear arms after repeated bandit attacks

News 0
Residents of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State...

Sunday Reflections: Do Not Give Up

Columns 0
Sunday Reflections   27th Sunday of Year C   Do not give up!   ✠...

Of Toilets, Expensive Shit, and Nigerian Classism

Columns 0
A puppy thinks: “These people feed me, love me,...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x