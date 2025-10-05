Atiku Abubakar Blast Tinubu’s Visit to Plateau, Calls It a “Political Funeral”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has Condemn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State, describing it as a “political funeral” rather than an act of leadership or compassion.

President Tinubu was in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday to attend the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Atiku faulted the timing and purpose of the visit, accusing the President of prioritizing politics over the suffering of Nigerians facing widespread insecurity.

“While several parts of the country are battling severe insecurity and thousands of innocent lives have been lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has never deemed it necessary to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with grieving citizens,” Atiku said.

He added that instead of visiting areas affected by banditry, terrorism, and communal violence, the President chose to attend a political gathering disguised as a funeral.

Atiku’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters of both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP exchanging accusations over the President’s visit.

Political observers say the criticism highlights the ongoing rivalry between Atiku and Tinubu, who remain two of Nigeria’s most influential political figures ahead of future elections.