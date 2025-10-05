Russia’s Rosatom Readies to Offer Africa Floating Nuclear Technology

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, participating in African Energy Week 2025 (AEW 2025) in South Africa, in early October 2025, engaged Africa energy experts, entrepreneurs and politicians on the adoption of floating nuclear plants, while underscoring its enduring commitment to forging long-term partnerships and delivering effective energy solutions across the African continent.

Recent survey indicated that African countries are showing increasing interest in nuclear energy, including advanced technologies such as Russian floating power units (FPUs). The leaders embrace nuclear power as a solution to persistent energy crisis which challenges development in an era of this global change. The leaders express sentiments over nuclear energy as the right investment to help most African countries achieve 100 percent electrification, and also as the driver of changing the livelihood of the people.

On records, the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom, A.E. Likhachev, and many senior officials, unreservedly mentioned Russia’s preparedness to provide its nuclear technology, train specialists, establish research facilities for African countries. In July 2023, for instance, was the most recent guarantee given by Vladimir Putin. He indicated, in his speech, that Russian companies are implementing new mutually beneficial projects to meet the growing demands of Africans for fuel and electricity generation capacity. And that this collaboration would provide Africa with access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly sources.

Undoubtedly, Likhachev Alexey, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, reiterated that Russia is currently involved in developing about 30 energy projects in 16 African countries. Russian energy companies offer a wide range of services to African partners – from the design and supply of equipment to the modernization and construction of new turnkey generation facilities.

In terms of financing nuclear energy, Kelvin Kemm, a nuclear physicist and former chairman of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA), and current Chairman of Stratek Global, a nuclear project management company based in Pretoria, South Africa, says many leaders are now seeing a steady visible movement towards nuclear power across the globe. This movement is accelerating. This is particularly true of African countries who more and more are realising that Small Modular Reactors are their path to prosperity. Small Modular Reactor should be pursued with vigour.

South African Kelvin Kemm, however, argues that an energy mix should be implemented such that it is effective from an engineering perspective, and is also economically genuinely productive. Africa is now advancing the nuclear agenda not only by announcing the planned building of a new large nuclear power station, but also by supporting the introduction of Small Modular Reactors.

Vladimir Aptekarev, Deputy Director General of Floating Energy Solutions at Rosatom Mechanical Engineering, told the local Russian media that “African countries’ interest in nuclear technologies is growing, and many countries on the continent are beginning to integrate nuclear energy into their national plans. There is a growing understanding that nuclear energy is not just an energy supplier, but also a driver of socioeconomic development and economic scalability, new jobs, and decarbonization as part of the environmental agenda.”

With fully operational floating power units, there have been serious substantive negotiations with a number of African countries regarding the supply of electricity from floating power units. This was noted at the prominent gathering which convened over 5,000 distinguished representatives from government, investment communities, and senior energy sector professionals, fostering critical dialogue on innovative strategies to ensure Africa’s energy security and ultimate sustainable growth.

In addition, Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom, in a high-profile panel discussion entitled “Nuclear Energy in Africa: Financing, Economics, and Sustainable Deployment” underlined the sector’s challenges, including infrastructure development, regulatory environments, and financing mechanisms. Experts exchanged insights on mobilizing investments and securing the sustainable advancement of nuclear projects throughout the continent.

Komarov emphasized that Africa’s burgeoning energy needs pioneering solutions underpinned by steadfast, long-term collaboration. Egypt’s experience serves as compelling evidence that nuclear technology, when coupled with investments in human capital, infrastructure, and transparent engagement, can significantly bolster national energy security and propel sustainable development. Rosatom is, therefore, honoured to collaborate closely with African partners to cultivate a balanced and sustainable energy framework, share deep expertise, and help build a resilient, low-carbon economy for future generations.

Vladimir Aptekarev, Deputy Director General for Floating Power Energy Solutions, Rosatom, contributed to the Russia–Africa Energy Summit which explored strategic cooperation between Russia and African nations across the oil, gas, and nuclear sectors. The session focused on opportunities for technology transfer, infrastructure development, and deepening economic ties — particularly in the context of Africa’s growing energy demand and the significance of reliable, sustainable solutions such as nuclear power.

Rosatom’s presence at AEW 2025 coincided with the momentous celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry — a milestone commemorating eight decades of technological excellence and groundbreaking innovation in nuclear energy. This historic occasion was celebrated during the Global Atomic Week, held in Moscow from 25 to 28 September 2025, an event that united industry visionaries and pioneers in a shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and fostering the development of safe, reliable nuclear technologies worldwide.

For reference: African Energy Week (AEW) is an esteemed annual forum organised by the African Energy Chamber, which convenes Africa’s foremost energy leaders, global investors, and senior executives from both public and private sectors. Over an intensive four-day programme, participants engage in forward-looking discussions aimed at shaping the future of Africa’s energy landscape.

Founded in 2021, AEW serves as a premier platform combining conferences, exhibitions, and networking opportunities with the ambitious goal of eradicating electricity deficits across Africa by 2030. The agenda features expert panels, investor forums, industry summits, and transformative sessions designed to chart a sustainable energy trajectory for the continent.

The World Atomic Week (WAW 2025), dedicated to marking the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry, took place from 25 to 28 September 2025 at VDNH in Moscow. Russia maintains an active and expanding collaboration with all interested nations. Significant international projects are being implemented, with Rosatom and its subsidiaries playing a pivotal and leading role in these global initiatives.