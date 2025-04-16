At Obi Cubana’ Golden Birthday Carnival

Every milestone achieved by one is celebrated differently, reflecting the clout, social network and networth of one. Many celebrated either their Golden, Diamond, Platinum etc birthdays or wedding anniversaries this month and the sound, waves, traffic and razzmatazz each created, uniquely different.

I have attended birthdays, wedding aniversaries, funerals etc with touches of socital fragrance, influence and demeanour, Obi Cubana’ Golden Jubilee birthday stands uniquely exceptional. Of course it wasn’t an all comers affairs, gate crashers met brick walls, ones pass remains the invitation card, getting it not a walk in the park.

My invitation card came via DHL, delivered at my doorstep, an honour done to me, deserving? Over deserving? Or just less deserving? Whatever, the stage of analysing the reason behind the invitation card has been over taken, pulling you through that road may be either boring or enviably over exaggerated.

Adorned in my snow white attire, with a touch of red at the fringe, with a simple but designer’s nightmare footwear, I dotted most smartly the venue of the event. The hall packed to the brim with all manner of personalities at full glare in their designer wears. It was more of a show of fashion sense and display of affluence in an extravagant style.

It wasn’t a place for the middle class, every single person that attended the event had a DNA of either afflulence, or influence. Call it a carnival of the most distinguished, the most celebrated, the most visible, and the potential owners of the business and entertainment world, such a description wouldn’t be anything less apt .

Imagine any kind of food, local, international, continental etc one would see it there, well prepared and garnished with a fragrance very irresistible not to go for a bite. Nobody ate with hungry disposition, each one that I saw with any meal displayed class, picking the food with a distinquished classical etiquette regardless of how sumptuous the food was or fermished they were.

Boom! My surprise! In a far end of the hall my eyes locked with a young guy in his mid-forties. Well dressed but his hungry devouring of his meal gave him out as a fish out of the water.

He may not have gatecrashed, but certainly he is yet to attain to the culture and demeanour of the class of those that populated the hall. Someone may have let him in to probably have a feel of what affluence and class are, surely he abused it, real time!

Besides the food, show of affulence in money, in motorcade, in dressing and steeze one thing stood out for me, his love for his wife and the faithfulness that he embellished his family with.

Before now, I had listened to his interview on podcast on how he rose from the last rung of life to what one could presently describe as an enviable echelon of life.

His journey to stardom wasn’t a walk in the park. Through thick and thin, holding hands in glove with his wife on her sick bed at a time they fashioned their destiny, birthing multiple business initiatives that carved and moulded them in this their present amiable effigy of celebrated billionaire.

Money na water true! true!!. Watching the events unfold, the dance, the musical performances the ambience and the choice wines that each of the tables was larvishly decorated with, truely money na water. Life is about network. It is about social network, which with time shores up ones social networth, fame and visibility.

Obi Cubana stands tall in life not necessarily because of his dexterity and commitment in pulling himself by his shoestrings, his liberalism, generosity, and desire to pull others up contributed to his rise, fame, and prominence in a dimension very unusual.

Life is a network, for one to travel far, hitting the goldmine one must network with people of same feathers, providing shoulders for each one of them to climb and reach to their destination without stress .

Congratulations Obi Cubana! Fifty and Fabulous with style and steeze. A billionaire with fame, influence, and steeze without any promiscuous tendencies. Kudos to you for being a good example of what decent brotherhood is even in affluence and influence.

At fifty, you have done so well, still pressing deeper to leave footprints so enviable, so indelible, that posterity won’t have any choice than to remember you long after you are gone.