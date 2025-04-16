Fubara Must Beg First, Before We Talk Forgiveness- Wike Digs In

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says he has no reason to forgive Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara — because the governor has yet to admit any wrongdoing or seek forgiveness.

Speaking through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike dismissed calls from Niger Delta ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a. Tompolo), who urged him to let go of his grudge against his estranged political protégé for the sake of peace in Rivers State.

Tompolo, in a recent statement, appealed for restraint and reconciliation, saying, “Wike is angry, but he has to bring his temper down for the good of all… we will have a dialogue and resolve all lingering issues, and again Fubara will return to his seat.”

But Wike’s camp isn’t convinced.

“There’s no offence unless someone accepts they’ve done wrong,” Olayinka said. “Even assuming Fubara offended the minister — has he come to ask for forgiveness? You don’t forgive someone who hasn’t sought it.”

Olayinka clarified that Wike hasn’t accused Fubara of personal wrongdoing but insists the governor is derailing from agreed political principles.

“He only said Fubara must uphold the rule of law and not abandon those who risked everything to make him governor. That’s not too much to ask.”

He added that Fubara should do some “soul-searching,” questioning how the man once close to Wike could now turn against him.

“At what point did Wike suddenly become the bad guy?” Olayinka asked. “Throughout the time Wike was taking bullets for him, he was a good man. What changed?”

Closing with a sharp proverb, Olayinka said, “You are begging a doctor to give medicine, but not begging the patient to take it. What happens?”