Aston Villa Stall Liverpool’s Title Hopes with Hard-Fought Draw

Aston Villa battled Liverpool to a hard-fought draw at Villa Park, stalling the visitors’ title ambitions.

The game was evenly contested, reflected in the stats—Liverpool edged possession with 52% compared to Villa’s 48%. In terms of attempts, Liverpool registered 17 shots but hit the target only three times, while Villa managed nine shots, with three on target.

As expected, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early, giving Liverpool the lead. However, seven minutes before halftime, Youri Tielemans equalized for Villa. Just moments later, Ollie Watkins put the hosts ahead, securing a 2-1 lead going into the break.

In the 61st minute of the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold leveled the game with a stunning goal for Liverpool. Villa thought they had regained the lead in the 81st minute, but Jacob Ramsey’s strike was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table with 61 points, but Arsenal could close the gap to five points with a win over West Ham United on Sunday.