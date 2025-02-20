Apple Phases Out iPhone 14, SE 3, Ends Lightning Port Era

Apple Phases Out iPhone 14, SE 3, Ends Lightning Port Era

Apple has removed the iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3 from its official store after launching the iPhone 16e.

This decision marks the end of the lightning port, as these were the last models to use it.

The iPhone SE 3 was also the last iPhone with a physical home button.

The iPhone 16e is now Apple’s most affordable option, starting at ₹59,900.

 While older models may still be available in third-party stores, Apple has likely stopped their production, meaning they will soon be hard to find.

Despite discontinuing these models, Apple will continue to offer after-sales support.

Users can expect at least two to three major software updates, ensuring continued functionality.

The iPhone SE series started in 2016 as a budget-friendly alternative, with later versions released in 2020 and 2022.

The latest iPhone 16e shares design elements with both the iPhone 14 and SE 3, offering a modern replacement for both.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join Telegram Group