Apple Phases Out iPhone 14, SE 3, Ends Lightning Port Era

Apple has removed the iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3 from its official store after launching the iPhone 16e.

This decision marks the end of the lightning port, as these were the last models to use it.

The iPhone SE 3 was also the last iPhone with a physical home button.

The iPhone 16e is now Apple’s most affordable option, starting at ₹59,900.

While older models may still be available in third-party stores, Apple has likely stopped their production, meaning they will soon be hard to find.

Despite discontinuing these models, Apple will continue to offer after-sales support.

Users can expect at least two to three major software updates, ensuring continued functionality.

The iPhone SE series started in 2016 as a budget-friendly alternative, with later versions released in 2020 and 2022.

The latest iPhone 16e shares design elements with both the iPhone 14 and SE 3, offering a modern replacement for both.