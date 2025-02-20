Fresh Attacks in Benue: Police Confirm Killings in Jato Aka Turan Community

The Nigeria Police Force, Benue State Command, has confirmed fresh attacks in the Jato Aka Turan community, Kwande Local Government Area, barely 48 hours allegedly carried out by armed herdsmen.

Speaking to Newsmen on Wednesday over the phone, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Anene Sewuese Catherine, confirmed that two people had been killed in the attack.

However, according to an eyewitness, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the area had raised an alarm over the deteriorating security situation. They claimed that at least 20 people were killed in sustained attacks between Sunday and Tuesday, with several others injured.

The corps members described the security situation in the community as dire, noting that armed men on motorcycles often pass through the villages in broad daylight.

Due to the frequent attacks, their Local Government Inspector (LGI) rarely visits except for the mandatory monthly clearance exercise. The LGI reportedly advised them to relocate to the nearby Adikpo community if the attacks worsened.

Despite the corps members’ claims, the police spokesperson insisted that security forces had brought the situation under control. She acknowledged reports of injuries but could not confirm the exact number of casualties.

Regarding arrests, Anene explained that the attackers operate in remote border areas, making direct engagement a priority for security forces rather than immediate arrests.

She described the assailants as bandits and noted that the violence had caused widespread panic, with many residents fleeing their homes.

“The affected area is not where the corps members are stationed, but people are leaving out of fear of more attacks. Security agents have returned to the community to maintain order,” she added.