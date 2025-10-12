ASPHCDA seeks Stronger women participation in Primary Health Governance

Female chairpersons and members of Ward Development Committees (WDCs) have been urged to contribute selflessly to the development of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in their communities.

The Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Dr. Chisom Uchem, made the appeal during a presentation on Health Governance and Accountability at a capacity-building workshop for women in WDCs on leadership skills.

The workshop, organized under the Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge (SPARK II) campaign, seeks to promote women’s meaningful participation in decision-making processes within PHCs.

SPARK II in Anambra State is implemented by the Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC) Nnewi, Community Empowerment Network (COMEN), Civil Rights Concern (CRC), and the Social and Integral Development Centre (SIDEC), with funding support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP).

Represented by the Director of Primary Health Care and Director of Community Health Services, Dr. Ngozi Okeke, the Executive Secretary emphasized the importance of women’s leadership in local health management.

“We need to encourage women to come and take charge of WDCs in various communities because they know where the issues affect them,” she said.

“Wherever you are, whatever role you play, even if you are not the chairperson, if you have what it takes to help ensure that the committee succeeds, do not hesitate to do so.

“Let us work together to make sure that the health indices of Ndi Anambra are on the increase and not decreasing.”

Speaking further on the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), Dr. Okeke highlighted that community involvement, participation, and ownership are critical components of primary healthcare.

She reminded participants that their annual and quarterly business plans should be anchored on ten key priority areas guiding the utilization of BHCPF funds.

“The first priority area is service delivery and infrastructure, which covers repairs of roofs, doors, windows, boreholes, plumbing, and lighting. These are usually small-scale works since the available funds cannot cover major renovations,” she explained.

“The financial system component supports documentation, photocopying, and record-keeping, while human resource management focuses on stipends for volunteers, as no new employment is allowed except for government-approved personnel.”

According to her, the maternal and child health component covers maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, including the purchase of multiple micronutrient tablets and integrated service delivery.

Dr. Okeke also underscored the importance of community-driven support in sustaining PHCs.

“Primary healthcare centres are encouraged to mobilize voluntary donations from community members to support infrastructural improvements,” she said.

“Such contributions can go toward fencing, construction of toilets, or provision of medical equipment. Many facilities still lack basic amenities like perimeter fences, toilets, and secure buildings, making community support vital to their sustainability.”

In a presentation on Leadership Skills, IBP SPARK Consultant and SIDEC Executive Director, Ugochi Ehiahuruike, charged women in WDCs to prepare themselves for leadership positions.

“Involvement of women in WDC leadership is still falling short. But we need more women as WDCs chairpersons because we need to get more women to patronize facilities. We need to mobilize people, including persons with disabilities, to access PHCs easily.

“No one is born a leader, but any of you can become a successful one if you prepare for it. Leadership is a critical force behind successful organizations—everything rises and falls on leadership. Leadership defines direction. You must ask yourself, which direction is your PHC going?”

She added that leadership is about influence and empowerment rather than control. “The best leaders empower others. Leadership is not about titles or positions but the positive influence you have on people. Share your knowledge so that everyone around you can grow.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of JDPC Nnewi, Rev. Fr. Ben Okolo, described the meeting as a critical effort to make PHCs function optimally. “We have called you here to build your capacity so that you can perform your functions efficiently.

“We don’t want you to feel inferior to male WDC members. Contribute your best to the good of your PHCs. As women, you know where the shoe pinches—work with other members to fix the problems,” he said.

The State Chairman of COMEN, Ide Godwin Eze, acknowledged ongoing government interventions but noted that more work remains to be done. “Despite the commendable interventions of the state government, it is not yet uhuru for the facilities,” he said.

“When you see something that is not right, do not keep silent. Speak up. By doing so, you are helping the society. I commend the WDCs for ensuring quality health services. Let’s continue to work together to achieve more.”

Also speaking, JDPC Programme Manager, Onyekachi Ololo, clarified that the SPARK campaign is not aimed at confronting government but supporting effective implementation of policies. “We are not out to fight government. Rather, we are ensuring that things are going as planned by policymakers,” he explained.

“We are here to help government achieve its lofty goals. As we learn, let’s relate what we are learning to what we have observed in the field so that we can address our concerns. Issues that cannot be resolved here will be taken to the Executive Secretary and Commissioner for Health.”