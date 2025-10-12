Celebrating Jide Ojo’s 35 Years of Media Advocacy

Today, October 12, 2025 marks exactly 35 years I started writing for the media. This is a milestone because if I were to be a civil or public servant, I should be retiring from service today. However, am far too gone to quit the stage now, more so as the media have come to define my personality. Not many know that I have my main job rooted in the development sector where I have equally paid my dues since 1998.

I have said previously that the seed of media advocacy was sown into me in 1988 when I was attending Extramural class for my ‘A’ Level exams at the University of Ibadan. The planter was Prof. OBC Nwolise of the Department of Political Science (now retired). An activist of sort, Prof, then Dr. Nwolise will always charge us in the Government class not to be docile or complacent with the mismanaged governance system by the Nigerian military at that time. And that there are several ways of advocating for good governance beyond ‘aluta’ street protests which students are known for. He pointed out that another way of advocating for better government is through writing opinion letter or article to the newspapers. He urged us to take it as a hobby and that people in government do read newspapers and can actually be nudged to action by our views. It took me a while to take up the gauntlet but when I eventually did in 1990, I haven’t stopped since then.

I started writing for newspapers when the use of computer was still a long held dream in this part of the world. I usually write and take it to a typist to help me type, double space, for an agreed fee. Thereafter, I either hand deliver or mail it through Post Office to the newspaper of choice. I started off with Daily Sketch (now defunct) in Ibadan. I recall with nostalgia my first published write up was a short piece titled: Complete Iwopin Paper Mill published in Daily Sketch of October 12, 1990. I hereby reproduce the published ‘Letter to the Editor’.

Complete Iwopin Paper Mill

When I got to know that the Iwopin Paper Mill project has gulped about N300 million and has still remained on the project stage, producing nothing, I felt very bitter and depressed. Why should the federal government embark on such a project without making adequate budgetary provisions for its completion? Paper mills are important in any nation’s life. Without paper, there can be no education. The reduction of duty on imported newsprint underscores the importance of paper to a nation’s educational growth. We need books to grow. The government should complete the Iwopin Paper Mill.

Daily Sketch, Friday, 12 October 1990 (Page 2)

I was euphoric seeing my name (byline) in a newspaper. I remember buying a copy and sharing with my family and friends to see the feat I have achieved. The accolades spurred me on and I started writing regularly for Daily Sketch and even became a protégé of the then Features Editor of the newspaper, Mr. Nosa Osaigbovo of blessed memory who I later met and he encouraged me to write long hand and bring for him so that his secretary will type for me. This saved me the cost of typing.

Looking back to that humble beginning, am full of gratitude to God for the grace and modest fame this enterprise has brought to me. From being a casual writer; 13 years ago, The PUNCH newspaper approached me though the then Features Editor, Joel Nwokeoma and offered me a space to be one of their columnists. I was delighted and have consistently been published every Wednesday since October 2012. From being a writer, I have become a renowned Public Affairs Analyst so much so that I analysetopical national and international news for multiple media channels, both print and electronic. I was advised early in my media career to document my achievements and I have faithfully been doing that.

As at today, I have published three books namely: “Nigeria, My Nigeria: Perspectives from 1990 – 2010”, “A Nation in Tow: Essays on Governance and Leadership in Nigeria.” (2016) and “Nigeria: Corruption and Opacity in Governance “(2019). I have presented several academic papers at conferences/ workshops, and has written chapters in 13 books. I have written over 2,000 published commentaries in 80 Nigerian newspapers, magazines & newsletters and has thus far been interviewed by 67 Television and 81 Radio Stations. The radio stations are spread across 14 states and Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Some of the foreign media that have interviewed me include: German station Deutshe Welle, Asaase Radio, Ghana, West Africa Democracy Radio 94.9 FM, Dakar, Senegal, Reuters, and Al-Jazeera. Others include, DD National TV Channel, India (Doordashan), China Global Television Network (CGTN), Russia TV, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), China Central Television (CCTV), BBC News, Africa News, South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Voice of America.

While in my 8 – 5 job as Programme Manager with IFES-Nigeria, I was the editor for the organisation’s Political Finance Newsletter. I have also anchored my own TV programme titled “Development Focus with Jide Ojo” on Independent Television (ITV), Abuja (January 2021 – December 2022). I was a Guest Analyst for Arise TV News channel from October 2017 – March 2020. Although the media hasn’t brought me the needed financial succour, however it has brought me facial and name recognition. On several occasions people have stopped me at public gatherings to appreciate me for my balanced and unbiased media analysis. Some few media and Non-Governmental Organisations have also given me awards in recognition of my stewardship in public enlightenment. I do hope I will witness an egalitarian Nigerian society and better world in my lifetime.

X: @jideojong