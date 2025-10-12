CSOs wants clarity on Anambra free education policy, insists on PWDs rights

A consortium of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Anambra State has called on the state government to clarify the scope of its free education policy for better public understanding and scrutiny.

The group made the call during the Anambra State Budget Forum on Livelihood Matters and Human Capital Development, demanding clarity on what the initiative covers.

According to the consortium, the public needs to understand what “free education” actually entails.

It insisted that there should be a clear list of what the state intends to provide whether tuition, textbooks, uniforms, or other learning materials.

“Without a clear definition, it becomes difficult to hold the government accountable for what has or has not been delivered,” it said.

The group also questioned whether the needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs) are reflected in the free education programme citing provisions in the state’s disability rights law, which require accessible learning environments and assistive tools such as Braille materials, hearing aids, and lighting suitable for learners with albinism.

“We want to know if these facilities are included in the state’s free education plan,” they said, adding that “The classrooms must be inclusive and friendly for all learners.”

The consortium further urged the state to address the shortage of sign language teachers by introducing sign language training in teachers’ colleges as “sustainable way to make sign language teachers available in schools.”

On infrastructure, the CSOs urged the state government to de-lump the road construction budget to promote transparency and easy monitoring by civic actors.

“Merging all road projects under a single budget line hinders effective oversight,” they said.

“Other states like Enugu and Kaduna have de-lumped theirs, and Anambra should follow suit.”

They also called for the design and construction of disability-friendly roads and bus stops, noting that ministries of Works and Housing should reflect such plans in their budgets.

To cushion the effects of the economic downturn, the CSOs proposed the creation of a transport sector support fund to help operators replace aging vehicles.

“With the rising cost of vehicles, most operators can no longer afford replacements,” they said. “Interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria or similar support schemes could provide the needed relief.”