Arteta Hints at Squad Reinforcement, Stresses Trophy Ambition Amid Rodrygo Rumours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has addressed ongoing transfer speculation linking the club with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, stating that while he will not comment on individual players, the club is now expected to win a major trophy.

Speaking during a press briefing, Arteta said the team’s recent performances have elevated Arsenal to elite status both domestically and in Europe.

“I won’t name any specific player but we have brought the club into a position that next season, you HAVE to win a major trophy,” he said.

“Everybody believes that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. Arsenal is there,” Arteta added, emphasising that the club’s next phase involves reinforcing key areas of the squad.

“We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions,” he noted.

Arsenal has finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons and reached the semi-finals of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League, intensifying calls from fans and analysts for the club to secure silverware.

Arteta, who took over as head coach on December 22, 2019, following the exit of Unai Emery and interim spell of Freddie Ljungberg, has overseen a period of significant growth for the club but remains under pressure to deliver a major title.