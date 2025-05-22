Gombe Government Approves Over N50 Billion for Erosion Control, Others

Gombe State Government has approved a series of major development initiatives, including a gully erosion control project, infrastructural rehabilitation, and the establishment of a new Faculty of Agriculture, all aimed at improving the lives of residents and strengthening key sectors in the state.

At a recent State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the government approved over N50 billion for the execution of a 21-kilometre gully erosion control project under the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme.

The project, which has been awarded to TRIACTA Limited, is set to cover key erosion-prone areas stretching from behind the Commissioner of Police’s residence through Pantami to Kwarin-Hayin Kwarin Misau and down to Government Girls Secondary School in Doma.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Environment, Water and Forest Resources, Mohammed Saidu Fawu, said the intervention is a significant step toward mitigating the growing threat of land degradation in the state.

He further announced that the government has approved an additional N2.1 billion as compensation for individuals whose properties or livelihoods may be affected by the project along its route.

In the education sector, the State Executive Council also approved the conversion of Government Secondary School Malam Sidi into the Faculty of Agriculture under Gombe State University.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Shettima Gadam, said the Council approved N1.1 billion as take-off funds for the new faculty, which is expected to begin academic activities next year.

According to the Commissioner, the new faculty will commence with four departments offering ten courses, including programs in agriculture, animal science, agribusiness, agricultural economics, crop science, soil science, horticulture, fisheries, forestry, and wildlife management.

On infrastructure, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Usman Maijama Kallamu, announced the approval of N891 million for the rehabilitation of a major wash-out road that connects Akko (Amada), Bula-Gari, Abuja-Bula, and Kwami-Gari. He noted that the road project is critical for improving connectivity and reducing travel hardship for residents of those areas.

In a move aimed at fiscal consolidation, the Council approved the full and final payment of N1.4 billion to settle a longstanding mortgage loan inherited from a previous administration.

The loan, originally obtained from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria for housing estate development in Tumfure and along Dukku Road, had grown to N2.7 billion due to accumulated interest.

However, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, explained that Governor Yahaya’s strategic negotiations with the bank resulted in a 70 percent waiver amounting to N1.3 billion, thereby reducing the state’s payment obligation and easing financial pressure.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Umar, disclosed that the state government has successfully reached an out-of-court settlement with Zenith Bank over a legal dispute dating back to 2011.

The case involved a contract for the supply of dictionaries worth over N1 billion, for which the bank had issued a guarantee.

When the contractor failed to fulfill the terms, the state demanded a refund of N872 million, which led to a protracted legal battle that eventually reached the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General said the matter was resolved following Governor Yahaya’s directive for an amicable settlement, saving the state further legal costs and bringing final closure to the case.

According to state officials, these approvals underscore the administration’s commitment to sustainable development, financial prudence, and responsive governance in Gombe State.