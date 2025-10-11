Army Boss Leads Troops, Crushes Kidnappers in Kwara Forest

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, who also serves as Commander of Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMA, has personally led troops in a successful rescue operation in Kwara State.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Nnebeife, during an operational visit to the Patrol Base at Babanla on Thursday, spearheaded the troops’ advance into the Babasango Forest, a notorious hideout for criminals, where two kidnapped victims were rescued.

He added that the rescued individuals were later handed over to the traditional ruler of Ayekale, Oba Pius Oluwole Oni Dofin of Idofin Odoeshe Ayekale, for necessary care and reintegration.

The statement explained that the GOC’s visit came in response to a recent attack by bandits near Idofin in the Omu-Aran Local Government Area, where three traders tragically lost their lives at Olegbede village.

“Oba Oluwole attributed the attacks to the community’s proximity to Babasango Forest and appealed for sustained military presence,” Okoye stated.

In his response, “Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife commiserated with the royal father and assured that the Nigerian Army would sustain ongoing operations to clear the forest of bandits and other criminal elements.”

The army’s swift intervention has since restored calm to the affected communities, with residents expressing relief over the military’s renewed efforts to flush out criminal elements from the region.

Authorities confirmed that security patrols have been intensified around Babanla and adjoining communities to prevent further attacks and ensure lasting peace.