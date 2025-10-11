spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 11, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Army Boss Leads Troops, Crushes Kidnappers in Kwara Forest

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, who also serves as Commander of Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMA, has personally led troops in a successful rescue operation in Kwara State.
This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye.
According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Nnebeife, during an operational visit to the Patrol Base at Babanla on Thursday, spearheaded the troops’ advance into the Babasango Forest, a notorious hideout for criminals, where two kidnapped victims were rescued.
He added that the rescued individuals were later handed over to the traditional ruler of Ayekale, Oba Pius Oluwole Oni Dofin of Idofin Odoeshe Ayekale, for necessary care and reintegration.
The statement explained that the GOC’s visit came in response to a recent attack by bandits near Idofin in the Omu-Aran Local Government Area, where three traders tragically lost their lives at Olegbede village.
“Oba Oluwole attributed the attacks to the community’s proximity to Babasango Forest and appealed for sustained military presence,” Okoye stated.
In his response, “Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife commiserated with the royal father and assured that the Nigerian Army would sustain ongoing operations to clear the forest of bandits and other criminal elements.”
The army’s swift intervention has since restored calm to the affected communities, with residents expressing relief over the military’s renewed efforts to flush out criminal elements from the region.
Authorities confirmed that security patrols have been intensified around Babanla and adjoining communities to prevent further attacks and ensure lasting peace.
Previous article
We Never Flouted Court Order in Action Alliance Feud – INEC 
Next article
Burkina Faso Loses U.S. Visa Access After Refusing Deportee Deal
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian...

NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Agricultural Innovation...

FG Launches National Smart Learning Initiative to Digitalize Public Schools Nationwide

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government has officially launched the National Smart...

LEGAL BRIEF: Establishing Genocide Against Christians in Nigeria

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi Dr Bolaji Akinyemi -
Subject:   Mapping Factual Incidents in Nigeria to Article II Elements...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

News 0
The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian...

NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers

News 0
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Agricultural Innovation...

FG Launches National Smart Learning Initiative to Digitalize Public Schools Nationwide

News 0
The Federal Government has officially launched the National Smart...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x