October 11, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Burkina Faso Loses U.S. Visa Access After Refusing Deportee Deal

News
— By: Esther Salami

The government of Burkina Faso has rejected a proposal from the United States to receive deportees, including non-citizens expelled from American territory.

The decision was confirmed by Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, who described the American proposal as “indecent” and “contrary to the principles of dignity.”

Speaking on state broadcaster RTB late Thursday, Mr. Traoré said:

“Is this a way to put pressure on us? Is this blackmail? Whatever it is… Burkina Faso is a place of dignity, a destination, not a place of expulsion.”

He added that Burkina Faso had repeatedly rejected U.S. requests to accept deportees, including individuals from third countries with no legal or cultural ties to Burkina Faso.

The following day, the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou announced a temporary suspension of visa issuance, including for immigrant, tourist, student, and business categories.

Residents of Burkina Faso seeking visas must now apply through the U.S. Embassy in Lomé, Togo.

In a brief statement, the U.S. State Department said it remained committed to “ending illegal and mass migration” and “strengthening border security,” but did not directly address the Burkinabe minister’s remarks.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a comment.

Mr. Traoré said he received a diplomatic note from Washington stating that Burkina Faso had been placed on a list of countries whose nationals allegedly violated U.S. visa regulations. The note also referenced the U.S. government’s earlier proposals for deportation cooperation.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration, he has sought to identify African countries willing to accept deported migrants, including those from third countries who cannot be returned to their original nations.

According to reports, several African governments including Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Sudan have agreed to such arrangements.

In return, they reportedly received favourable visa treatment or border management funding from the U.S.

For instance:

  • Ghana’s visa eligibility was reportedly upgraded after it began accepting deportees.

  • Eswatini accepted 15 deportees this week, despite ongoing legal challenges in that country.

  • Rwanda and Eswatini are set to receive U.S.-funded border management assistance, according to Human Rights Watch.

In contrast, Nigeria and now Burkina Faso have refused such deals, insisting on the sovereignty and dignity of their nations.

Under Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who seized power in a 2022 coup, Burkina Faso has taken a strongly pan-African and anti-imperialist stance, distancing itself from Western governments and aligning more closely with regional partners like Mali and Niger.

Over time, the junta government has expelled French troops, restricted Western aid operations.

“Burkina Faso under Captain Ibrahim Traoré is a land of dignity, not deportation,” Foreign Minister Traoré said.

As of this week, visa services for Burkinabe citizens remains suspended at the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou while all visa applications are being redirected to Togo.

The U.S. government has not announced any further retaliatory or diplomatic actions.

Esther Salami
Esther Salami
x