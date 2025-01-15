May D Opens Up About His Secret Marriage, House Husband Life, and Divorce

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as May D, has spilled some surprising tea about his personal life.

The Soundtrack crooner recently revealed that he was once secretly married to a Swedish woman, embraced life as a “house husband,” and eventually went through a divorce during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, May D shared the details of his time in Sweden, where he played an unexpected role taking care of their child while his wife worked.

“I went to Sweden for a show and decided to stay because my girlfriend at the time was Swedish,” he explained. “So, I became a house husband. What do you want me to do? Go and work?”

But don’t think he was struggling far from it. May D was still raking in serious cash from his music gigs, earning way more than his working-class wife.

“When I go for shows, I make five times what she earns in a month,” he said. “I was comfortable. I stayed home with our baby because my wife couldn’t manage both work and childcare at the same time.”

Despite the unconventional setup, things took a turn during the pandemic. May D revealed that being stuck in Nigeria during the lockdown ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage.

“We got divorced during COVID-19 because I couldn’t return to Sweden. That’s how she ended things. You know, they think differently from us,” he said.

