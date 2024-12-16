Apple Working on Foldable Devices for iPhone and iPad

Apple is venturing into foldable technology with plans to introduce two new devices in the coming years, including a foldable iPhone and a larger, foldable iPad.

The company is reportedly working on a model that features a 19-inch display, intended to compete with traditional desktop monitors.

The smaller foldable device, which would be an iPhone with a larger screen than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max, is expected to launch first, possibly by 2026, although that timeline could shift.

The foldable iPhone has been in development for several years, and Apple is making strides in overcoming common challenges in foldable screens, such as the visible crease when the device is opened.

While the foldable iPad, described as a giant tablet, has been a primary focus of Apple’s efforts, the iPhone version is also advancing steadily.

