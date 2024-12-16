Google Appoints Preeti Lobana as India Head

Google has appointed Preeti Lobana as the head of its India operations, a role that had been vacant since Sanjay Gupta’s promotion to Asia-Pacific president in July.

Lobana, who has been with Google since 2016, previously served as the company’s vice president of advertising technology.

Her appointment comes as Google intensifies its efforts to expand AI products in India, a rapidly growing but increasingly competitive market.

India represents a crucial market for Google, which has made significant investments in bringing millions of Indians online and supporting local businesses.

Despite these efforts, the company faces regulatory challenges, including large fines for anti-competitive behavior in the Android ecosystem and ongoing investigations by Indian authorities into its app billing practices.

Preeti Lobana takes over as Google works to navigate these hurdles while driving innovation in the AI sector, an area she sees as pivotal for business growth and problem-solving in India.

