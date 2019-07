Apple unveils 59 new emojis coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watch this year

On World Emoji Day, Apple announced it will roll out 59 new emojis to its keyboard for iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches.

In a major update to the “couples holding hands” emoji, users would now be able to select any combination of skin tone, to personality the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations, the iPhone-maker wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

Furthermore, introducing more disability-themed emojis, Apple keyboards would now have a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg as well.

“Celebrating diversity in all its many forms is integral to Apple’s values and these new options help fill a significant gap in the emoji keyboard,” the post said.

Other new emojis making way into Apple keyboard includes a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic as well as new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk.

The new emojis would be made available this fall with the upcoming software updates for Apple devices.