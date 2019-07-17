Learn how to deal with a breakup by following these 3 steps

Heartbreaks are never easy to deal with, and the emotional co-dependency, attachment and lack of presence makes it all the more difficult. The hardest part during a breakup is the lack of presence of the person with whom you had so many special moments. You feel empty and confused, you no longer know what to do with yourself. The routine which you have grown accustomed to suddenly gets disrupted, and you are left to figure out things and adjust to the new single life.

Don’t be too disheartened because a breakup can also be a good thing for you. It gives you time to re-evaluate your life and spend some time with yourself. While you are nursing your broken heart follow these tips to make the process a little easier.

Here are some tips to deal with a breakup

1) Don’t just be stuck in the memory hole: Try to think about how the breakup might be a good thing for you. Don’t just think about how much you miss the person and cry about it. Talk to your friends productively about the relationship. There was a reason why you both broke up, so instead of weeping think about how is this beneficial for you. Take your friend’s advice and listen to their opinions on why the relationship wasn’t right for you when you can’t see it for yourself. Sometimes a third perspective is what you need.

2) Time for some hobbies: In a relationship people often tend to prioritize their partner and give no regards to themselves. Now, that you are single and have free time try taking up some hobbies. Work on your passions or try something new. Indulging in hobbies will help you take your mind off things. If you are able to keep yourself busy, then you won’t think too much about your breakup. It’s also good for your personal growth.

3) Start socializing: Being in a relationship can be lonelier as you are not able to spend much time with your friends and family. Spend time with your friends and family, it will not only uplift your mood but also help you cope with your breakup. You can even plan a trip with your friends so that you don’t have to mope in a dark corner of your room. As long as you are able to keep yourself occupied just do anything that makes you happy.