Ossai Slams Verydarkman For Spraying Money, Defying EFCC

Renowned social commentator Ossai Ovie Success has expressed his disappointment in popular social media personality Very Dark Man for openly spraying money and daring the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take action.

Success condemned Very Dark Man’s actions, which were posted online, as a blatant disregard for the law prohibiting the spraying of money.

According to Success, Very Dark Man’s behavior reeks of pride and arrogance, fueled by his popularity. Success emphasized that comparing himself to others, such as the Okoya’s sons, is not a valid justification for breaking the law. He urged Very Dark Man to recognize that his actions have consequences and that he should not encourage others to follow in his footsteps.

Success’ criticism comes amidst a broader conversation about accountability and the rule of law in Nigeria. While some may view Very Dark Man’s actions as a form of protest or frustration with the system, Success argued that his approach is misguided and ultimately counterproductive.

The social commentator’s rebuke of Very Dark Man has sparked a lively debate on social media, with some users defending Very Dark Man’s actions as a harmless expression of celebration. However, others have echoed Success’s concerns, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and promoting a culture of accountability.