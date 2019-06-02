Andy Ruiz becomes the new heavyweight champion by defeating Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing to rip Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles from him and tear up the division’s proposed plot lines.

In a fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Ruiz floored Joshua four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage and it was no fluke.

However, the two men will rematch for the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles back in the UK, most likely in October or November. Joshua was magnanimous and generous in spirit in defeat, apologising to thousands of fans who travelled to the sold-out mecca for fight nights in Manhattan.

“I got beaten by a good fighter,” said Joshua. “It will be interesting to see how far he goes, but this is all part of the journey. He’s a champion for now, I shall return,” he added.