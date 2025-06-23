Anarchy Looms at Yaba Psychiatric Hospital

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has voiced serious concern over what it describes as an unfolding leadership crisis at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Lagos State Chairman of the NMA, Dr. Babajide Saheed, warned that the current situation, if left unchecked, could lead to a total administrative breakdown at one of the country’s foremost mental health institutions.

He called for strict compliance with the established procedures governing the tenure and appointment of an Acting Medical Director, stressing that any deviation from due process undermines professionalism and institutional integrity.

According to Dr. Saheed, “NMA is duty-bound to speak on behalf of its members and the broader healthcare community when actions within the system undermine integrity, efficiency, and the well-being of patients and professionals.”

He acknowledged the initial response from the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adekunle Salako, and the Federal Ministry of Health, describing it as a step in the right direction. However, he expressed disappointment over the decision to allow Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye to continue in office despite the expiration of his tenure.

“We are compelled to register our strong dissatisfaction with the decision to retain Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye—whose tenure as Medical Director has expired—as Acting Medical Director. This move is deeply concerning. A second-term appointment must be earned on merit,” Saheed said.

He urged the Ministry to align with the health priorities of President Bola Tinubu by ensuring institutional stability, safeguarding the welfare of health workers, and upholding patient-focused care.

The NMA chairman cautioned against decisions that disregard the Public Service Rules, warning that such actions could open the door to deeper internal crises.

Reiterating the NMA’s commitment to constructive engagement, Dr. Saheed emphasized the importance of collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure that leadership appointments in public health institutions remain transparent and rule-based.

“NMA demands the immediate reversal of Dr. Owoeye’s appointment as Acting Medical Director,” he said.

He called for the appointment of the “next most senior and competent officer” to act in the role, pending the selection of a substantive Medical Director in accordance with established guidelines and circulars (SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268).

The NMA further advocated for “an open, transparent, and merit-driven process for the selection of a substantive medical director,” warning that failure to follow due process could plunge the institution into deeper turmoil.

Dr. Saheed also urged the Ministry to involve both the NMA and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) in ongoing discussions to prevent a full-blown leadership crisis.

He concluded with a powerful reminder: “The health of Nigerians is not a bargaining chip. It is a sacred responsibility that must be safeguarded by all of us.”

The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, has long stood as a beacon of excellence in mental health care delivery in Nigeria. The current situation, stakeholders say, poses a serious threat to its credibility and smooth operation.