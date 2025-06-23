If no be my sacrifice, none of your fav go get liver smoke Igbo for screen- Terry G

If there is one thing that Terry G knows how to is to give the internet something to talk about.

Nigerian Controversial singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G is making a bold claim on his contribution to the Nigerian pop culture and music scene in general.

He shared this claims In a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that he made a “sacrifice” that is giving the current and previous Nigerian artists to smoke cannabis on screen.

He went further to say that before him no Nigerian artist to hold enough to smile on Tv or in any of their music videos.

“No hard feelings, it’s all love, but no forget say if no be my sacrifice, none of your fav go get liver to smoke Igbo for screen.”

However, Nigerians were quick to correct and remind him of the Afrobeat legend Fela Animulapo Kuti who was widely known to smoke cannabis on stage as well as off stage.

Netizens also reminded him not to feel too proud and think he broke societal norms that there were other people before him.