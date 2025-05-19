2027: Atiku Offers Obi VP Slot in Single-Term Deal as Coalition Talks Heat Up

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reportedly offered Peter Obi a vice-presidential slot in a proposed one-term power-sharing deal ahead of the 2027 presidential election, multiple insider sources reveal.

The duo, who ran together under the PDP in 2019, allegedly met in the UK earlier this year to discuss a grand opposition coalition.

Atiku is said to have promised to serve only a single four-year term before handing over to Obi a proposal the former Anambra governor is now considering, pending consultations with key loyalists.

Talks of an alternative political platform are also gaining traction amid internal crises in both the PDP and Labour Party.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as a strong contender, with sources confirming that negotiations with ADC leaders are ongoing.

While neither Atiku nor Obi has formally confirmed the deal, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, acknowledged coalition talks, stating the goal is to build a viable alliance capable of unseating the APC in 2027.

Obi’s allies remain tight-lipped, with key figures like CUPP Secretary Peter Ahmeh and Obedient Movement Coordinator Yunusa Tanko denying knowledge of any finalized ticket.

ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu confirmed coalition talks with various stakeholders, including members of APC, and hinted at a major announcement soon.

However, not all opposition voices are aligned. PDP NEC member Diran Odeyemi dismissed Atiku’s comeback bid, calling it outdated and unviable. He warned, “Atiku is not Abraham Lincoln.”

Still, political observers like Arewa chieftain Anthony Sani see a potential Atiku-Obi ticket as a familiar but formidable alliance, even as APC solidifies its southern base.

As 2026 approaches, the expected window for candidate declarations Nigeria’s opposition landscape remains fluid, with high-stakes negotiations still underway.