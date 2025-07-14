Anambra Obidients vows to deliver N2m votes for LP’s Moghalu during November Guber

The Obidient Movement in Anambra state has vowed to key role in the election of candidate of Labour party, Dr. George Moghalu as next governor of the state.

Lead Coordinator, Chief Charles Anueyiagu gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen during the Labour Party campaign flag off in Onitsha over the weekend.

He said the movement would give the LP candidate over 2 million votes from the 5,720 poling units and 326 political wards across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He described Moghalu as a good leader who has all it takes to beat the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the poll on November 8, 2025.

Anueyiagu further clarified reason the Obidient Movement under his leadership had thrown its weight behind the former Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.

“Dr. George Moghalu is a dogged fighter, and an enlightened fellow that knows his rights. He has a good track record as a credible and compassionate leader. In Obidient Movement, our motto is; go and verify. You can go and verify his antecedents.

“Moghalu started his political career by being a commissioner in Abia state, he was a national auditor in APC, a director of NIWA before he joined the Labour Party.

“I am therefore calling on other Obidients in other political parties to come back to their home. Obidient is one and we have one direction which is to ensure that Dr. George Moghalu takes over the seat of Governance at Lighthouse, Awka. He is a good man with a pure heart,” he said.

Describing Obidient Movement as a force that would always throw its weight behind its national leader, Mr. Peter Obi, Anueyiagu said Obi’s presence at the campaign flag off was an indication that Moghalu had secured the coveted position in the state.

“Obidients are everywhere and in every political party and because our National leader, Mr. Peter Obi is here and has endorsed Chief George Moghalu, it is certain that Obidients will do everything possible to deliver him come November 8,” he stated.